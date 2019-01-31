Ekinops announces 600G FlexRate module

Ekinops introduced its new PM 400FRS04-SF flexible rate line module. This new module triples the capacity of the company's 200G FlexRate solutions.



The new module supports coherent line interfaces from 100 Gbps to 600 Gbps.



Ekinops said its new module provides six QSFP28 client ports aggregated to a software selectable line port that automatically configures the modulation format and baud rate to create the optimal transport link. By selecting the bit rate and distance, the PM 400FRS04-SF automatically tunes its performance based on the settings so it can support any application from very short reach, very high capacity data center interconnect to long haul and even submarine transport. It can be installed in any Ekinops 360 chassis allowing customers to upgrade their networks without having to replace their existing equipment.



The PM 400FRS04-SF also offers support for single fiber transport. Bi-directional operation over a single fiber strand significantly reduces operational expense by allowing service providers to cut their fiber costs in half.



"The release of our PM 400FRS04-SF just fifteen months after we released our 200G FlexRate solutions is a proud moment for Ekinops," said François Xavier Ollivier, Chief Operating Officer at Ekinops. "Tripling the line rate and adding functionality to our FlexRate solutions while also eliminating operational complexity is quite an achievement in that kind of timeframe. The market is advancing faster than ever and it is important Ekinops continue to provide the solutions our customers demand."



The module will be commercially available in the first quarter of 2019.



