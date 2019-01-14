EdgeCore Internet Real Estate plans data center campus in Silicon Valley

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate, which is currently developing data center campuses in Dallas, Phoenix, Northern Virginia, Reno, has acquired land in Santa Clara, California, to build its fifth US data center campus.



The campus is planned to support 80 MW of critical data center capacity and is located in the second largest US data center market near key points of interconnection and cloud-computing hubs. EdgeCore expects to complete the first phase of capacity during 2020.



“This is an important milestone in rolling out our wholesale data center platform across the US,” said Matt Muell, SVP Development at EdgeCore. “Santa Clara is the fifth location that we have acquired and commenced development on in less than ten months as we systematically execute upon our goal to be the preeminent developer and operator of wholesale data centers in the United States."



http://www.edgecore.com