Digicel appoints Jean-Yves Charlier as CEO

Digicel appointed Jean-Yves Charlier as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Charlier previously served as Chief Executive Officer of VEON (formerly Vimpelcom), Chairman and Chief Executive of SFR, France and was also Chief Executive at COLT Telecom.



Charlier’s appointment comes one month after the untimely passing of Digicel Group Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Matuschka von Greiffenclau, 47, who died while on holiday with his family in his native Germany.



Commenting on his appointment, Jean-Yves, said; “I am delighted to be leading a strong set of communication and entertainment operations serving 14 million customers across 31 markets and to be continuing to work closely with the Board and its Chairman, Denis O’Brien. Over the past few years, Digicel has continued to innovate and make significant investments in new internet and media services across the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific, making an indelible impact, and I am happy to be taking the business forward on these strong foundations.”



In congratulating Jean-Yves on his appointment, Digicel Group Chairman and founder, Denis O’Brien, commented; “Jean-Yves’ exceptional capacity to support continuing growth was reflected in his appointment as Executive Director some months ago, deepening our executive team and facilitating this succession process.”





