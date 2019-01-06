D-Link shows 5G home gateway - coming 2H19

At this week's CES 2019 in Las Vegas, D-Link is showcasing its new high-speed 5G NR Enhanced Gateway (DWR-2010) for fixed services, promising download speeds more than 40x faster than current average fixed broadband download speed in the U.S. of 70 Mbps.



As 5G adoption accelerates within the coming year, more people may be turning to wireless carriers as their home internet provider. D-Link's 5G gateway will help them take full advantage of the new wireless capability.



The DWR-2010 will offer customization options for service providers including remote management (TR-069) and FOTA. The gateway features an embedded 5G NR (New Radio) NSA module and can operate on the sub-6 GHz or mmWave frequencies in 200 MHz (2 x 100 MHz) or 800 MHz (8 x 100 MHz) configurations.



The 5G NR Enhanced Gateway will be available in the second half of 2019. Pricing will vary depending on preferred service providers.



