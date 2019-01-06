CTA: US tech revenue to hit $398 billion in 2019, up 3.9%

U.S. consumer retail spending on tech products is expected to hit $398 billion in 2019, up 3.9%, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).



"The consumer tech sector is fast approaching another milestone – almost $400 billion in annual revenues – as more consumers embrace the efficiency, safety, entertainment and anytime/anywhere communication that technology brings to our everyday lives," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.



Some highlights from CTA's newly released, flagship, semi-annual U.S. Consumer Technology Sales and Forecasts report:





Laptops : In 2019, the U.S. laptop market will sell 51 million units, up three percent over last year, and earn $28.4 billion in revenue (unchanged from 2018). Convertible models and cloud-based laptops remain high-growth areas within computing, as consumers continue to upgrade to the latest operating systems.

Televisions : Overall, unit sales of total digital displays in 2019 will remain above 42 million units (one percent decrease) and register $22.6 billion in revenue (two percent increase). More than three-quarters of TV shipments will be sets with 40-inch screens or larger. Future upgrades will be driven by 4K Ultra High-Definition (4K UHD) sets, which now make up more than half of all TV unit sales. 4K UHD will sell 22 million units (14 percent increase) and $16.4 billion in revenue (eight percent increase). Raising the bar on resolution, inaugural shipments of 8K UHD TVs will reach $545 million in revenue. And budding OLED shipments will reach 1.4 million sets with double-digit growth through 2022.

: Overall, unit sales of total digital displays in 2019 will remain above 42 million units (one percent decrease) and register $22.6 billion in revenue (two percent increase). More than three-quarters of TV shipments will be sets with 40-inch screens or larger. Future upgrades will be driven by 4K Ultra High-Definition (4K UHD) sets, which now make up more than half of all TV unit sales. 4K UHD will sell 22 million units (14 percent increase) and $16.4 billion in revenue (eight percent increase). Raising the bar on resolution, inaugural shipments of 8K UHD TVs will reach $545 million in revenue. And budding OLED shipments will reach 1.4 million sets with double-digit growth through 2022. In-Vehicle Tech: With more technology built into new cars than ever before, factory-installed automotive technology is projected to contribute $17 billion in revenue (nine percent increase) in 2019. Led by in-vehicle entertainment and driver-assist features such as active collision avoidance, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, consumer demand for advanced safety features pave the road for the self-driving car of the future.