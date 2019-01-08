Corning and WaveOptics demo augmented reality wearables

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Corning and WaveOptics are privately demonstrating augmented reality (AR) wearables. WaveOptics’ wearable AR displays feature Corning’s high-refractive index glass, which is specially designed for AR waveguides. The companies recently signed a long-term supply agreement in which Corning provides high-index glass wafers for WaveOptics’ waveguides.



“We have been working hard to lower the bill of materials for high-quality AR devices. Working with WaveOptics to assemble a global supply chain that will dramatically simplify access to high-quality augmented reality is a major part of that effort,” said David Velasquez, division vice president and general manager of Corning Precision Glass Solutions. “Corning is excited to work with WaveOptics and our joint partners to help enable the growth of such a young, dynamic industry.”



