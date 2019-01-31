ColorChip tests 200G QSFP56 FR4 PAM4 at Ethernet Alliance Plugfest

ColorChip contributed it's 200G QSFP56 FR4 2km transceiver to the Ethernet Alliance sponsored Higher Speed Networking Interoperability Plugfest event, held in the University of New Hampshire's Interoperability Lab (UNH-IOL) in Durham NH.



In addition to the 200G QSFP56 FR4 transceiver, scheduled to be commercially available by Q2 2019, ColorChip also contributed to the plugfest its full family of 100G optical transceivers including 100G CWDM4 Lite, CWDM4 and 4WDM-10 transceivers which have already supported hundreds of thousands of deployments in mega-datacenters, covering applications from 500m to 10km.



"The Higher Speed Networking plugfest aimed to improve the interoperability of the Ethernet ecosystem at port data rates from 25Gb/s through 400Gb/s," commented Dave Chalupsky, plugfest Chair and Board member, Ethernet Alliance, and network product architect, Intel Corporation. "The testing matrix included PHY's, NIC's, switches, test equipment, as well as optical and copper media types, provided by members of the Ethernet Alliance and 100G Lambda Multisource Agreement Group."





