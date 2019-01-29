Cignal AI: Coherent Port Pricing Trends

The cost of coherent optical ports continues to drop steeply, according to a newly published report from Cignal AI using data from 3Q18. Trend analysis is provided based on past performance and future expectations as the industry migrates to fourth-generation solutions (400ZR).



Vendors included in the report are ADVA, Ciena, Cisco, Coriant, Fujitsu, Huawei, Infinera, Nokia, and ZTE. All vendors tracked in the report shipped 200G-capable optics last year.





Other findings in the 3Q18 Coherent Port Pricing Trends Report include:





Prices for 100G equivalent coherent optical ports have dropped exponentially.

The cost of deploying new coherent bandwidth has been CapEx neutral.

The trend toward lower prices and converging component costs benefits vertically integrated vendors long term.

https://cignal.ai/2019/01/coherent-port-pricing-trends-report-3q18