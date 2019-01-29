Cignal AI: Coherent Port Pricing Trends

The cost of coherent optical ports continues to drop steeply, according to a newly published report from Cignal AI using data from 3Q18. Trend analysis is provided based on past performance and future expectations as the industry migrates to fourth-generation solutions (400ZR).
Vendors included in the report are ADVA, Ciena, Cisco, Coriant, Fujitsu, Huawei, Infinera, Nokia, and ZTE. All vendors tracked in the report shipped 200G-capable optics last year.
Other findings in the 3Q18 Coherent Port Pricing Trends Report include:
- Prices for 100G equivalent coherent optical ports have dropped exponentially.
- The cost of deploying new coherent bandwidth has been CapEx neutral.
- The trend toward lower prices and converging component costs benefits vertically integrated vendors long term.
https://cignal.ai/2019/01/coherent-port-pricing-trends-report-3q18