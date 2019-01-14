Choice Hotels goes all-in with AWS

Choice Hotels International is going all-in moving its infrastructure to AWS. Specifically, Choice Hotels will migrate over 1,000 applications to AWS, moving off legacy systems to help improve performance, scalability, and reliability.



AWS noted that it is already hosting some of Choice Hotels’ primary business applications, including its global reservation system (GRS) and distribution platform, property-management system, and data analytics platform.



“Choice began working with AWS in 2014. Shortly after, we embarked on the largest IT project in the company’s history to replace our central reservation system and distribution platform with a new cloud-based global solution – choiceEDGE, the industry’s first new GRS from a hotel company in over 30 years. We have continued to expand our strategic relationship with AWS ever since,” said Brian Kirkland, Chief Technology Officer at Choice Hotels.