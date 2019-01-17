China Unicom tests ZTE’s 5G prototype smartphone in Shenzhen trial

China Unicom is testing ZTE’s 5G prototype smartphone in a 5G field trial in Shenzhen. The test is fully verifying the 5G network equipment’s networking capabilities, special services, roaming and interconnection, and the inheritance of existing services in phases, thereby laying a solid foundation for the 5G whole network commercial construction.



ZTE said the Shenzhen testing represents the world's first commercial test field to make the first call in the NSA mode and in compliance with the 3GPP Rel-15.



The Shenzhen test adopts ZTE’s 5G end-to-end solution, including radio access network, core network, transport network and intelligent device, and 5G prototype smartphone.



