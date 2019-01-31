Chile studies subsea cable to Asia

Chile's telecommunications regulator has launched a market consultation and study to assess the feasibility of direct subsea cable system from South America to Asia. Current connections are routed either via the United States or Europe. Chile's President, Sebastián Piñera, has expressed his support for the study.



