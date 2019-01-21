Chayora advances its data center plans in China

Chayora, Hong Kong-based data centre infrastructure company, entered into a strategic partnership with Beijing Sinnet Technology to deliver bespoke network solutions and cloud services solutions for Chayora customers. In addition, Sinnet also plans to use the Chayora 300 MW hyperscale campus as a location for its retail colocation expansion in Beichen, northern Tianjin supporting the wider Beijing region.



Sinnet is the largest private retail and wholesale colocation operator in the Beijing / Hebei / Tianjin tri- province and as a network integrator and cloud licence holder will enable Chayora to provide a much wider range of services to international cloud, technology and colocation companies seeking scalable, high performance and world-class data centre solutions in China.



Mr Yang Yuhang, CEO of Beijing Sinnet Technology Co. Ltd commented: “We are very excited by the potential for our collaboration with Chayora. Sinnet in collaboration with Chayora will immediately be able to offer retail colocation services to data centre users seeking international standard facilities within the wider Beijing region taking advantage of the key benefits of Tianjin. Sinnet will also deliver high bandwidth, economically advantageous network solutions between Chayora’s Tianjin campus and Sinnet’s Jiuxianqiao Beijing hub location and other locations to satisfy the requirements of hyperscale cloud customers.”



Mr Oliver Jones, CEO of Chayora Holdings Limited said: “Through our new strategic partnership with Sinnet, we plan to collaborate initially in Tianjin to serve the greater Beijing area in order to fulfil the needs of a series of specific international and premium domestic high growth, hyperscale data centre users requiring world-class standards, high quality network connectivity and scalable power in the greater Beijing area. Being able to extend our service scope into both retail colocation services and provide cloud licence services with Sinnet is an important step in Chayora enabling access for international cloud, technology and colocation companies to China as the world’s largest online market.”





