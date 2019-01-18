Caixin: Huawei Founder Discloses More Details on Daughter’s Arrest

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said his daughter Meng Wanzhou was in transit to Argentina when she was detained in Vancouver last month, according to reporting from Caixin and other Chinese media. The purpose of the trip reportedly was to discuss the restructuring of Huawei's overseas business units, including the possible outcome of granting independence to overseas divisions. Ren planned to join his daughter at the meeting but chose a different travel route.



