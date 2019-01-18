Bloomberg: U.S. Preparing Trump Order to Restrict Chinese Telecoms

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration is preparing an executive order to restrict Huawei and/or ZTE from operating in the U.S. over national security concerns.



The order, which reportedly would give greater authority to the Commerce Department, apparently had not yet been reviewed by the president.



