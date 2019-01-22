BICS: Global 4G LTE roaming traffic up 95% in 2018

BICS, a leading international voice interconnection carrier, reported that 4G/LTE roaming traffic across its global network grew by over 95% in 2018 – almost double that of 2017.



BICS’ IPX platform, which includes LTE signalling, allows service providers to exchange IP traffic bilaterally to any IPX destination, through a single interconnection which manages service quality. Operators are able to establish roaming and inter-working agreements with other over 610 members on the network.



“4G/LTE roaming has opened up a plethora of opportunities for individual subscribers and businesses alike,” said Mikaël Schachne, VP Mobility Solutions, BICS. “However, when demand and reliance increase, so too must supporting infrastructure and service availability. European subscribers have enjoyed being able to ‘Roam Like at Home’ and now seek high quality, affordable roaming services, wherever they travel. This is forcing operators in other regions outside of the EU to match the European offering by coming together to offer more cost-effective packages to subscribers, while optimising traffic flow at the back-end.”Since 2014, BICS’ 4G/LTE roaming footprint has grown by 316%, from 44 countries to 183. In the last five years, there has also been a 771% growth in the number of operators using BICS’ roaming solutions. While the total number of operators using 4G/LTE globally has grown from 70 in 2014 to 610 in 2018, the number using BICS’ LTE solution has now reached 200, giving the company a 30% market share.