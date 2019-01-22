BBC: Huawei chairman warns of end to global 'partnerships'

Huawei's chairman, Mr Liang Hua, warned that his company may end partnership programs in countries where it feels no longer welcomed, according to a BBC report filed from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



Over the past decade, Huawei was formed many partnerships with leading universities, carriers and even municipalities around the world.Speaking to the Davos audience, Hua said says it remains committed to its £3bn investment in Britain but, if it faced further hurdles in doing business, it would go to where it is welcome.