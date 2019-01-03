Baraja raises $32 million for Spectrum-Scan LiDAR

Baraja, a start-up based in Sydney, with offices in San Francisco and China, announced $32 million in Series A funding for its Spectrum-Scan LiDAR for autonomous vehicles.



In July, Baraja launched a novel LiDAR system that uses prism-like optics and shifting wavelengths of light. By changing the wavelength of the laser, the system can scan different angles instantaneously. The design eliminates the need for spinning lasers.







The funding was provided by Sequoia China, Blackbird Ventures, and the CSIRO Innovation Fund managed by Main Sequence Ventures.“As Baraja ramps up manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to capitalize on growing demand for scalable, high-performance LiDAR that can realistically be integrated into vehicles,” said Rod Lopez, Baraja COO. “We are very proud of the depth of talent and maturity in our manufacturing capabilities, and our recent attainment of ISO 9001 certification.”