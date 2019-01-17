Baidu employs Xilix for edge acceleration board

Baidu has developed an edge acceleration computing solution enabled by Xilinx and targetted at edge application products such as smart-video security surveillance solutions, advanced-driver-assistance systems and next-generation robots.



The Baidu EdgeBoard is a turn-key solution that can be configured and customized as part of the Baidu Brain AI Hardware Platform initiative.



The Baidu Brain AI Hardware Platform is part of the Baidu Brain AI capabilities open platform, encompassing Baidu's open computing services and hardware and software products for edge artificial intelligence (AI) applications.



EdgeBoard is based on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, which integrates real-time processors with programmable logic.



"Xilinx offers the world's leading adaptive chips and development support. The flexible EdgeBoard we built based on Xilinx is designed to enable developers and engineers to quickly leverage Baidu-proven technology or deploy self-defined models, enabling faster deployment," said Youping Yu, general manager of Baidu's AI ecosystem division. "This is the ideal acceleration engine to enable Baidu Brain to broadly serve Chinese edge AI developers."



"We are very excited to be selected as the AI technology for the Baidu Brain AI Hardware Platform," said Freddy Engineer, corporate vice president, global data center sales, Xilinx. "The massive and open ecosystem being built by Baidu will accelerate the innovation of edge AI across China, resulting in products and solutions that will improve the way we work and live."



http://ai.baidu.com/tech/hardware/deepkit.