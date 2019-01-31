AWS hits Q4 sales of $7.43 billion, up 45% yoy

In its quarterly financial report, Amazon disclosed that AWS generated sales of $7.43 billion, up 45% over the same period last year, and operating income of $2.177 billion, up 61% year over year. AWS now represents about 10% of Amazon's overall revenue and about 58% of its overall operating income.



Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced several enterprise customers during the quarter: Ellie Mae, Korean Air, Santander’s Openbank, and Pac-12 are going all-in on AWS; Mobileye and Guardian Life Insurance named AWS their preferred public cloud provider; Amgen will leverage AWS as its strategic infrastructure provider for the vast majority of its cloud infrastructure; and National Australia Bank announced they’ve chosen AWS as their long-term strategic cloud provider.



