Amazon Web Services has acquired TSO Logic, a start-up based in Vancouver BC, Canada. Financial terms were not disclosed.
TSO Logic has built an automated, data-driven analytics solution for large workloads. The tool helps organizations plan the best fit for each workload across public and private clouds.
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
AWS acquires TSO Logic for data-driven analytics
