AWS acquires TSO Logic for data-driven analytics

Amazon Web Services has acquired TSO Logic, a start-up based in Vancouver BC, Canada. Financial terms were not disclosed.

TSO Logic has built an automated, data-driven analytics solution for large workloads. The tool helps organizations plan the best fit for each workload across public and private clouds.


