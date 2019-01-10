AWS acquires CloudEndure for cloud migration and back-up tools

Amazon Web Services has acquired CloudEndure, a start-up based in Israel that specializes in cloud migration and back-up. Financial terms were not disclosed.



CloudEndure's IT Resilience Suite for the Hybrid Cloud provides disaster recovery, continuous backup, and migration of any application from any physical, virtual, or cloud-based source to cloud infrastructure.



CloudEndure, which was established in 2012, raised over $18 million from Dell Technologies Capital, VMware, Mitsui, Infosys, and Magma Venture Partners. Founders included Ofer Gadish, Ofir Ehrlich, Gil Shai, and Leonid Feinberg.



https://www.cloudendure.com/