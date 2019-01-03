Audi picks Samsung’s Exynos Auto V9 for In-vehicle Infotainment System

Audi has selected Samsung's automotive-branded processor, Exynos Auto V9, to power its next-generation in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system, which is expected to make its debut by 2021.



The Exynos Auto V9 automotive processor is designed for advanced IVI systems that display content on multiple displays, providing information that assists drivers and passengers for a safer and more enjoyable in-vehicle experience. The 8-nanometer (nm) device packs ARM’s latest Cortex-A76 CPU cores, ARM Mali G76 GPU, premium HiFi 4 audio digital signal processor (DSP), intelligent neural processing unit (NPU), and a safety island core that supports Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL)-B standards. The processor also supports fast and power-efficient LPDDR4 and LPDDR5 DRAM.



“Audi thrives to bring the most exciting, yet the safest automobiles when we vision the drive of tomorrow,” said Alfons Pfaller, head of Architecture & Platform Development E/E at Audi. “Samsung has been a valued technology partner over the past few years and we are extremely pleased to have the Exynos Auto V9 power our next-generation platform that will shape the future in-vehicle infotainment experiences.”