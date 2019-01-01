AT&T sells 31 data centers to Brookfield Infrastructure for $1.1 billion

AT&T completed the sale of its data center colocation operations and assets to Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners for $1.1 billion. This includes 18 Internet Data Centers (IDC) in the United States and 13 outside the United States. The colocation data center operations serve a diversified customer base of more than 1,000 companies.



Brookfield has established a wholly owned company, Evoque Data Center Solutions ("Evoque"), to own and operate the assets. Customer contracts, employees supporting the colocation operations, fixed assets, leases, and specified owned facilities have been transferred to Brookfield.



Evoque joins AT&T's global colocation ecosystem program where AT&T will offer Evoque's colocation services to business customers. The ecosystem program offers business customers access to 350+ data centers around the world.



AT&T said it will use the $1.1 billion to advance its goal of reducing its net-debt-to-EBITDA-ratio to the 2.5x range by the end of 2019.



