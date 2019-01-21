ASN intros Space Division Multiplexing for subsea cables

At this week's PTC'19 conference in Honolulu, Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) is introducing an “SDM1 by ASN” technique using Space Division Multiplexing for optimizing cost per bit on subsea cables.



According to posted materials, ASN aims to push the limits of theoretical design capacity by minimizing the non-linear effects that add complexity and cost.“SDM1 by ASN” will leverage a combination of repeater pump farming, low Aeff submarine fibres, and higher fibre count cables.