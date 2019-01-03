Arm intros image signal processors

Arm introduced two image signal processors (ISPs) designed for everyday devices including drones, smart home assistants and security, and internet protocol (IP) cameras.
The Mali-C52 and Mali-C32 devices, which leverage Arm’s Iridix technology and other industry-leading algorithms for noise and color management, apply over twenty-five processing steps to each pixel, of which three critical ones deliver key differentiation in terms of image output quality. These include high-dynamic range (HDR), noise reduction and color management. Arms said its Mali-C52 and Mali-C32 ISPs efficiently deliver all three at high resolution and in real-time (e.g. 4k resolution at 60fps).
The Mali-C52 can be configured for two different optimizations - image quality or area. This flexibility allows our silicon partners to use the same IP and software across a range of products and use cases. The Mali-C32 is optimized specifically for area in lower-power, cost-sensitive embedded vision devices such as entry-level access control or hobby drones.
