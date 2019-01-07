Aquantia and Qualcomm target 802.11ax with 5GbE and 10 GbE ports

Aquantia is collaborating with Qualcomm to support the design and implementation of next generation Wi-Fi 6 routers, access points and gateways based on the forthcoming 802.11ax standard and which integrate Aquantia’s Ethernet connectivity technology.



Aquantia said this new breed of Wi-Fi devices in most cases will offer 5Gb and 10Gb Ethernet ports.



“Aquantia is very pleased to work with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver best-in-class Multi-Gig networking devices for this new 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard,” said LK Bhupathi, Vice President of Marketing at Aquantia. “We expect the combination of our Multi-Gig PHY expertise with Qualcomm Technologies’ industry leading Wi-Fi 6 networking platforms could drive a large upgrade cycle as businesses look to upgrade their networks.”



“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to delivering innovations that offer seamless connectivity in any environment,” said Gopi Sirineni, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Working with Aquantia to deliver the Multi-Gig wired backhaul for the next generation of Wi-Fi 6 networking devices helps us deliver an increase in capacity and improved efficiency – thus delivering an excellent user experience.”In order for new platforms to fully utilize the power of Wi-Fi 6, OEMs need to move beyond the bottleneck of gigabit Ethernet to Multi-Gig technology. The ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices, fueled by the rapid expansion of