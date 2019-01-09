Amazon DocumentDB brings MongoDB compatibility

Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced Amazon DocumentDB, a fast, scalable, highly available, and fully managed document database service that supports MongoDB workloads.



The implementation allows developers to reuse existing MongoDB application code, drivers, and tools. This enables AWS customers to migrate their on-premises or Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) MongoDB databases to Amazon DocumentDB.



“While other companies have taken the same emulation approach we have to providing a MongoDB compatible service, nobody has built the unique, distributed, fault-tolerant, highly scalable, self-healing storage system that AWS has to work seamlessly with MongoDB,” said Shawn Bice, Vice President, Non-Relational Databases at AWS. “To meet developers’ needs, we looked at multiple different approaches to supporting MongoDB workloads and concluded that the best way to improve the customer experience was to build a new purpose-built document database from the ground up, while supporting the same MongoDB APIs that our customers currently use and like. This effort took more than two years of development, and we’re excited to make this available to our customers today.”