Airtel rolls out LTE 900 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Airtel has begun rolling out LTE in the 900 Mhz spectrum band in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Airtel is already using 2300 Mhz (TD LTE) and 1800 Mhz (FD LTE) for its 4G network. The 900 Mhz deployment boosts in-building penetration. The carrier said it is also working on Massive MIMO and 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high speed network capacity and coverage.



Recently, the company announced that it will expand its network in the Andhra Pradesh by rolling out 15,000 new sites and 3,000 km of optic fiber during FY 19 under its network transformation program – Project Leap.





