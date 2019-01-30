ADVA's compact cell site gateway gains MEF 3.0 CE certification

ADVA's FSP 150-GO102Pro Series is among the first technologies to receive MEF 3.0 CE certification. Compliance with the new specification demonstrates that ADVA’s Carrier Ethernet (CE) and IP service demarcation solution supports the transformation to automated networking and can be used to build 5G-ready architectures.



ADVA's compact cell site gateway device, which was introduced in December, provides Carrier Ethernet and IP service demarcation for small cells deployed outdoors in locations such as walls or lampposts. The FSP 150-GO102Pro, which is billed as the world’s smallest cell site gateway device, delivers precise time and frequency synchronization. It features automated testing and in-service monitoring and is available in two sizes. A hardened housing is sealed against water, moisture, and dust.



“Congratulations to ADVA on the landmark achievement of MEF 3.0 CE certification, which specifies the highest industry standards for performance and assurance. Attaining this certification demonstrates not only that ADVA’s compact network edge technology complies with MEF 3.0 CE E-Line and Access E-Line standards but also that it’s optimized for automation, virtualization and interoperability,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “With our MEF 3.0 program, we’re certifying a new class of technology designed to support dynamic services across automated networks and to pave the way for application-aware, self-organizing networks.”



“Today’s service providers need to adapt and keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital economy. They must be free from the constraints of time-consuming manual processes and static connectivity. Our MEF 3.0 CE-certified FSP 150-GO102Pro Series, opens the door to a new world of dynamic, programmable networking,” commented Zeev Draer, VP, global business development, edge solutions, ADVA. “MEF 3.0’s holistic approach to lifecycle service orchestration exactly matches our vision for turning networks into open service production factories. What’s more, MEF 3.0 is about minimizing proprietary, vertically integrated solutions and enabling operators to embrace the benefits of open API initiatives. We’re also committed to openness and flexibility and have engineered our edge solutions for maximum interope