ADTRAN posts Q4 sales of $140 million

ADTRAN posted Q4 2018 sales of $140.1 million, compared to $126.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loss was $8.4 million compared to a net loss of $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings per share were a loss of $0.18 compared to a loss of $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP earnings per share were a loss of $0.12 compared to earnings of $0.05 for the fourth quarter of 2017.



ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Operating results for the final quarter of 2018 came in largely as expected with strong international revenue growth and an increase in U.S. tier 1 sales allowing the company to offset its normal sequential seasonal trend. International revenue contributed 46.6% of the total with strong contributions from the Asia-Pacific and LATAM regions. Our customer engagements increased, centering around our comprehensive portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. During the quarter, we also acquired SmartRG, a leading provider of open-source connected home platforms and cloud services, whose software approach to delivering both hardware-based and virtualized solutions will enable us to extend the value of our open, programmable and web scalable Mosaic Cloud platform."