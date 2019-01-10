A10 cites five major 5G Gi-LAN security design wins in 2H2018

A10 Networks announced it secured five major 5G network design wins in the second half of 2018 for its A10 Thunder Convergent Firewall Gi/SGi firewall solution, including three wins in the fourth quarter. All five operators are planning to launch their first commercial 5G services in the first quarter of 2019.



The company said it was selected by these carriers in Asia and EMEA because of the Thunder CFW’s ability to meet the massive capacity demands of 4G and 5G networks with performance and scale, comprehensive feature set, and rich automation capabilities. Capacity demands rise significantly in 5G networks due to substantial increases in concurrent sessions, extreme reliability and higher connections per second. As a result, legacy firewalls often cannot handle the traffic.



“A10 is extremely well positioned to address the security needs of mobile carriers and their 4G and 5G networks,” said A10’s CEO Lee Chen. “We secured five major 5G design wins in recent months and are working closely with numerous other leading operators around the world on their 5G security upgrades and transformation projects.”





