Zayo signs global SaaS provider

Zayo signed a global Software as a Service (SaaS) for data center colocation at one of its Midwestern data centers. The deal doubles the customer’s data center footprint with Zayo.



“This expansion is a testament to the customer’s impressive growth and success,” said Bruce Garrison, senior vice president of Zayo’s zColo business segment. “Our ability to scale to meet their continued demand, coupled with our high-quality data center footprint, is well aligned with the needs of this important customer.”



