Zayo plans data center in Piscataway, New Jersey

Zayo will open a data center in Piscataway, New Jersey and has signed an anchor agreement with a leading financial services tenant. The contract includes space and power in the data center and two dark fiber rings.



Zayo said its new carrier-neutral facility will add more than 47,000 total square feet and up to five megawatts (MW) of critical power. Zayo will renovate the remaining space and upgrade critical power to sell to additional customers. The facility tethers to Zayo’s data center at 165 Halsey St. in Newark and includes connectivity to local carrier hotels and more than 1,000 data centers globally.



“The tri-state area is one of the most important data center markets in the world, with a diverse base of businesses, including financial and professional service companies, contributing to strong demand,” said Bruce Garrison, senior vice president of Zayo’s zColo business segment. “This facility provides an excellent option for colocation space in the Northeast with connectivity across North America and around the world.”



http://www.zayo.com/services/data-center-colocation



