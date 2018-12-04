Verizon shows Inseego 5G hotspot device

Beginning next year, Verizon will offer an Inseego 5G mobile hotspot device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform and Snapdragon X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements. The device also offers powerful next gen Wi-Fi performance using the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6-ready mobile solution.



The companies demonstrated the device running on Verizon’s 5G NR mobile network deployed at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui.



“Inseego is separating hype from reality by bringing advanced 5G NR mobile technology to life through a live VR-enabled healthcare application in Maui, powered by patented 5G MiFi® technology,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO, Dan Mondor. “Exceptional speed and low latency connectivity that mission-critical use cases require are being demonstrated in a real-world scenario, running on a live Verizon 5G network.