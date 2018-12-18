Verizon will replace the Oath brand, which brought together Yahoo, AOL and other properties, with a new brand to be called "Verizon Media Group.
The announcement follows a Verizon disclosure earlier this month of a $4.5 billion accounting charge to write down the value of Oath properties.
Verizon said its media group remains a core pillar of its business.
https://www.verizon.com/about/news/introducing-verizon-media-group
Verizon Media Group replaces the Oath brand
