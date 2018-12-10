Verizon announces 10,400 employees accept its offer to leave

Verizon announced that approximately 10,400 employees have accepted its voluntary separation offer to leave the company next year. The program offers up to 60 weeks’ salary, bonus and benefits, depending on length of service.



Verizon had 152,300 employees at the end of third-quarter 2018.



“These changes are well-planned and anticipated, and they will be seamless to our customers,” said Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg. “This is a moment in time, given our financial and operational strength, to begin to better serve customers with more agility, speed and flexibility.



