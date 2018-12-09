Updates on the U.S. vs Huawei case

U.S. officials are seeking the extradition of Meng Wanzhou from Canada to the U.S. based on allegations of fraud and of violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran. At an extradition hearing on Friday in Vancouver, Crown prosecutors said the allegations concern a Huawei subsidiary called Skycom Tech and its activities doing business with Iran firms between 2009 and 2014. Prosecutors said Meng had direct involvement in the matter. The hearing will continue on Monday and is expected to address the question of bail. U.S. officials may have up to 60 days to present their case for extradition.



Some other developments:







China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned Canada's ambassador to Beijing to warn of severe consequences if Meng Wanzhou is not released.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned the U.S. ambassador to Beijing urging that all charges be dropped.

On Friday, social media reports cited an unconfirmed email from Cisco advising its U.S.-based employees to restrict travel to China. The company later told the media that this did not reflect company policy.