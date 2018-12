Here's an update on the SDN Enabled Broadband Access reference design developed by Open Networking Foundation (ONF), presented by ADTRAN's Kurt Raaflaub.





https://youtu.be/psvPvGUT_W4





SEBA is a lightweight platform based on a variant of R-CORD. It supports a multitude of virtualized access technologies at the edge of the carrier network, including PON, G.Fast, and eventually DOCSIS and more. SEBA supports both residential access and wireless backhaul and is optimized such that traffic can run ‘fastpath’ straight through to the backbone without requiring VNF processing on a server.