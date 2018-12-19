UK's Gigaclear picks Ciena for 100G transport network

Gigaclear Network selected Ciena for a 100G transport network across multiple countryside locations in the UK.



The network leverages Ciena’s 6500 Packet Optical platform powered by WaveLogic coherent optics. It also uses Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller software, which will automate network and service management and provide real-time visibility into network operations.



With this new network upgrade, rural regions in the UK including Devon, Somerset, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire will benefit from greater access to high-speed service with rapid backhaul connections from London to Bristol and Northants.



"The proliferation of fiber communities and the need for more backhaul capacity as a result of increased data demands requires Gigaclear to have an adaptive network that lays the foundation for future growth. With an optical network powered by WaveLogic and Blue Planet MCP, Gigaclear will have a programmable infrastructure to intelligently manage its bandwidth, drive innovation and expand services outside of the London metropolitan area," stated Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, Ciena.