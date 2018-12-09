Toshiba adds 12TB and 14TB drives for NAS

Toshiba America Electronic Components introduced 12TB and 14TB models to both its N300 NAS Hard Drive and X300 Performance Hard Drive series.



Both are 3.5-inch mechancial drives employing a helium-sealed design. They operate at 7,200rpm and come with an ultra-high 256MB data buffer. Toshiba said both the N300 NAS and X300 models use its advanced Stable Platter Technology to minimize vibrations by stabilizing the motor shaft at both ends for improved tracking accuracy and maximum performance during read and write operations.



The N300 NAS models include rotational vibration (RV) sensors and are made to deliver sustained data transfer speeds up to 260MB/s for 14TB or up to 253MB/s for 12TB. With support for up to 8HDD multi-RAID systems, the new N300 models are highly scalable to the users’ NAS configurations as their data storage needs evolve and large amounts of data need to be efficiently stored and accessed daily.



