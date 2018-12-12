TIM completes first 5G NR video call using mmWave in Europe

TIM completed the first European 5G NR video call has been completed on the TIM network in the millimiter wave (mmWave) frequency band.



The demonstration was completed using a smartphone form-factor test device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem and using network infrastructure from Ericsson.



TIM also inaugurated an Innovation Hub in Rome dedicated to 5G. The opening was attended Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, Mario Di Mauro, Chief Strategy, Innovation & Customer Experience Officer at TIM, Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President Qualcomm EMEA, Elio Catania, President of Confindustria Digitale and other representatives from the Italian industrial world and the ICT sector.





