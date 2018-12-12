Tigera raises $30 million for Kubernetes security

Tigera, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced $30 million in funding for its security and compliance solutions for Kubernetes platforms.



Tigera says modern microservices architectures present a unique challenge for legacy security and compliance solutions since these new workloads are highly dynamic and ephemeral. This new architecture creates an explosion of internal, or east-west traffic that must be evaluated and secured by the network and security operations teams.



Tigera Secure Enterprise Edition (TSEE) secures Kubernetes environments and ensures continuous compliance using a declarative model similar to Kubernetes. Under the hood, TSEE authenticates all service-to-service communication using multiple sources of identity, authorizes each service based on multi-factor rules, encrypts network traffic, and enforces security policies at the edge of the host, pod, and container within the infrastructure for a defense in depth security model. All connection details are logged in a compliance-ready format that is also used for incident management and security forensic analysis.



The Series B funding was led by Insight Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Madrona, NEA, and Wing.