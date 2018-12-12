Telia Carrier expands Global IP Backbone with Zurich PoP

Telia Carrier announced expanded access to its Global IP Backbone with an additional PoP in Zurich, Switzerland, bring its total number of PoPs in Switzerland to three. The facilities leverage Telia Carrier's new high capacity fibre route stretching from Zurich to Frankfurt via Basel.



"Our continued investment in this region is a testament to our customer driven approach when expanding the Telia Global IP Backbone,” said Christoph Lannert, Regional Sales Director for Telia Carrier. “The demand for IP services throughout Europe is growing at an incredible rate."



