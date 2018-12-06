Telia activates 5G at Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Tech

Telia activated Sweden's first 5G network on the campus of KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.



The 5G network will serve as an innovation and research platform for the academia and partner companies. Telia is using a test spectrum license.



Ericsson is the technology provider.



Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: “This is the first 5G network in Sweden using commercial and standardized radio and core products. This project serves as an important step toward launching early commercial 5G services. Building a 5G network in one of Sweden’s most creative environments, the KTH campus, demonstrates Ericsson’s and Telia Company’s joint commitment to drive innovation.”