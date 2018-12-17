Telenor picks Nokia for 5G cloud core

Telenor will deploy a cloud-native core solution based on Nokia AirGile technology, including the AirFrame data center and Cloud Packet Core, in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. The deployment will include Nokia's Cloud Mobility Manager and Cloud Mobile Gateway, Nuage Networks SDN technologies, the CloudBand Management and Orchestration Software and third-party security solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Nokia said its cloud-native core solution will deliver new flexibilities and capabilities in automation, enabling Telenor's networks to instantly adapt and scale services to meet the changing demands of people and connected things. The ability to quickly onboard virtualized network functions across a cloud-based infrastructure will reduce time-to-market for new services. With the introduction of 5G, the solution will enable network slicing, allowing Telenor to further expand its service offerings to meet the ever-growing and diverse demands of people and industries.This agreement follows Nokia's earlier successful deployment of a cloud-native core solution for Telenor's operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan.Morten Karlsen Sørby, EVP and head of Telenor Group's Scandinavia cluster, said: "The transition to 5G will be driven by use-cases, allowing us to meet the needs of existing and new markets with innovative services. We are pleased to leverage Nokia's technology and services capabilities to help us transform our cloud networks in our Scandinavian markets and provide us with new efficiencies and capabilities as we make that journey."