Telefónica announces organizational changes

Telefónica announced the following organizational changes that will take effect on January 1.



Eduardo Navarro, current Chairman and CEO of Telefónica Brasil, has been appointed Telefonica´s Global Director for Comms, Brand, Public Affairs & Sustainability. This new unit is responsible for Communication, Institutional Marketing, Global Brand Policy, Sponsorship, as well as the Global Strategy for Public Affairs and Corporate Ethics and Sustainability, integrating and managing all the company's intangible assets. Eduardo Navarro will continue to be linked to the company in Brazil as Chairman of its Board of Directors and will continue to support Vivo in institutional and regulatory matters.



Christian Gebara, current COO of Vivo, assumes the position of CEO of Telefónica Brasil, ensuring the continuity of Vivo's growth and digital transformation as Brazil's leading operator.



Telefónica's current Director of Corporate Communications and Institutional Marketing José Luis Gómez-Navarro will report directly to the Chairman & CEO with full dedication and will focus on addressing the new global challenges faced by the company and the telecommunications sector. Over the past two years, José Luis has driven the transformation of a key area for the company.



In addition, the Board of Trustees of Fundación Telefónica plans to appoint Carmen Morenés as general manager of this foundation.