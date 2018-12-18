T-Mobile and Sprint gets approvals from CFIUS, DOJ, DoD

T-Mobile US and Sprint received key regulatory approvals for their proposed merger transaction from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), as well as from the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense, collectively referred to as Team Telecom.



Team Telecom confirmed it has no objections to the merger and has withdrawn its request to defer action on the transaction.



“We are pleased to achieve both of these important milestones in the journey to build the New T-Mobile. We are a step closer to offering customers a supercharged disruptor that will create jobs from day one and deliver a real alternative to fixed broadband while delivering the first broad and deep nationwide 5G network for the United States,” said John Legere, Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile. “ These approvals assure the strong partnership both companies have with the U.S. government will continue with the New T-Mobile. We look forward to continuing our discussions with the remaining regulatory agencies reviewing our transaction to share our story and subsequently achieve similar positive results.”



The companies expect the deal to be completed during the first half of 2019.



