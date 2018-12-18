Reuters: Huawei expects revenue to top US$100 billion, up 8.7%

Huawei executives said the company is on track to exceed US$100 billion in revenue this year, up 8.7%, according to Reuters.



Ken Hu, the rotating CEO of Huawei, told Reuters that the company has secured 25 commercial contracts for 5G so far, up from 22 announced in November.



