Reliance Jio, TIM, and Verizon join O-RAN board

The O-RAN Alliance, which is a carrier-led effort to open the radio access network of next generation wireless systems, released its inaugural white paper, “O-RAN: Towards an Open and Smart RAN,” which is available on the O-RAN website. The white paper describes the O-RAN architecture, which drives a more cost-effective, intelligent RAN with open interoperable interfaces for next generation 5G networks and beyond.



The O-RAN Alliance also announced that Reliance Jio, TIM, and Verizon have joined the O-RAN board.



“It’s encouraging to see the O-RAN Alliance off to such a strong start and gaining momentum as we welcome three new board members. It’s important that the wireless industry continues to come together to drive forward O-RAN’s goals for open networking, software, and virtualization in global wireless networks especially as 5G is closer than ever,” said Andre Fuetsch, Chairman of the O-RAN Alliance, President-AT&T Labs and CTO of AT&T.



“We are pleased with the smooth transition of both C-RAN Alliance and xRAN Forum contributors into the O-RAN Alliance work groups,” said Dr. Sachin Katti, Professor at Stanford University and O-RAN Alliance TSC Co-Chair. “We’ve seen advancement on all fronts. The mix of new contributors and ideas promises to accelerate our progress during this next phase of O-RAN Alliance specifications and reference designs.”

