Qualcomm shows 7nm Snapdragon 8cx for Windows laptops

Qualcomm demonstrated fanless PC systems based on its new, 7nm Snapdragon 8cx Compute Platform. Commercial shipment based on the chip are expected to hit the market in Q3 2019.



New octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 495 CPU, the fastest Kryo CPU ever designed and built by Qualcomm

New Qualcomm Adreno 680 GPU -- its most powerful GPU to date

128-bit wide memory interface

Support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology

Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology, which is a suite of technologies that includes advanced audio codecs, smart power amplifiers and a suite of advanced audio and voice software technologies supporting HD Bluetooth wireless.

Support for second-generation USB 3.1 over Type C and third generation PCI-E

Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem

Key features:“With performance and battery life as our design tenets, we’re bringing 7nm innovations to the PC space, allowing for smartphone-like capabilities to transform the computing experience,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile for Qualcomm Technologies. “As the fastest Snapdragon platform ever, the Snapdragon 8cx will allow our customers to offer a powerful computing experience of multi-day battery life and multi-gigabit connectivity, in new thin, light and fanless design for consumers and the enterprise.”